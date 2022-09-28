ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $950.00

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 950 ($11.48) and last traded at GBX 966.52 ($11.68), with a volume of 27085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 980 ($11.84).

The firm has a market cap of £671.47 million and a PE ratio of 296.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,078.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,089.92.

In related news, insider Janine Nicholls bought 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,126 ($13.61) per share, for a total transaction of £24,985.94 ($30,190.84). In related news, insider Janine Nicholls bought 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,126 ($13.61) per share, for a total transaction of £24,985.94 ($30,190.84). Also, insider Gerhard Fusenig purchased 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,054 ($12.74) per share, for a total transaction of £29,543.62 ($35,697.95).

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

