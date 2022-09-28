ICHI (ICHI) Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week

ICHI (ICHI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 28th. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $5.30 or 0.00027115 BTC on exchanges. ICHI has a total market cap of $26.41 million and approximately $537,934.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ICHI has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005119 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,552.20 or 1.00051190 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006742 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00057307 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00063521 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00079170 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI (ICHI) is a coin. It launched on November 13th, 2020. ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,927 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICHI

According to CryptoCompare, “ICHI is the governance token of the ichi.org community and platform. The ICHI community has enabled many communities to govern their own in-house oneToken (ICHI stablecoin). ICHI decides the allowed oracles, collateral, investment strategies, etc in exchange for protocol governance rewards. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

