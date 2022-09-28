Idle Hits One Day Volume of $2,549.00 (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Idle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded down 10% against the dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $2,549.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Idle Profile

Idle’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Idle’s official website is idle.finance/#.

Idle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Idle is a decentralized protocol dedicated to bringing automatic asset allocation and aggregation to the interest-bearing tokens economy. This protocol bundles crypto-assets (ETH, WBTC, and stablecoins) into tokenized baskets that are programmed to automatically rebalance funds according to different management strategies.The Idle protocol is governed and upgraded by IDLE token-holders, using three distinct components: (1) the IDLE token, (2) the governance module (Governor Alpha), and (3) the Timelock.”

