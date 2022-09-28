IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 24,655 AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APP. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,843 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,120,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppLovin Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE APP opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on APP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on AppLovin from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AppLovin from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on AppLovin from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.