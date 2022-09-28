II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Receives $77.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on IIVI. Cowen upped their price target on shares of II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Insider Activity

In other II-VI news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.84 per share, with a total value of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $67,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.84 per share, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,544.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On II-VI

II-VI Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in II-VI by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in II-VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $952,000.

II-VI has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $75.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. II-VI had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

II-VI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Featured Stories

