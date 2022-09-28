Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives $202.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 86,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,188,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $183.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.07. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

