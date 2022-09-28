Illuvium Price Hits $58.55 on Major Exchanges (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, Illuvium has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for about $58.55 or 0.00297465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a total market cap of $424.64 million and $11.34 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s launch date was March 21st, 2021. Illuvium’s total supply is 7,252,061 coins. The official website for Illuvium is illuvium.io. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Illuvium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Illuvium is a decentralized, NFT collection and auto battler game built on the Ethereum network. Integrated with the hyper-scalable Immutable-X L2 solution, players of Illuvium gain access to zero gas fees for minting or exchanging of assets as well as sub-second transaction times, all with user-maintained custody.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

