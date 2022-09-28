Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMVT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Immunovant to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant Trading Up 3.3 %

IMVT opened at $4.67 on Monday. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $544.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Immunovant by 43.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.