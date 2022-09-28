Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Industrials REIT (LON:MLI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.30) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Industrials REIT Trading Down 3.7 %
LON MLI opened at GBX 131.50 ($1.59) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £384.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08. Industrials REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 131 ($1.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 204 ($2.46). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 168.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 176.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Paul Arenson sold 3,000,000 shares of Industrials REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.11), for a total value of £5,250,000 ($6,343,644.27).
About Industrials REIT
Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.
