Informa (LON:INF) Price Target Increased to GBX 640 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INF. Barclays upped their price target on Informa from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 690 ($8.34) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Informa from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 750 ($9.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 681 ($8.23).

Informa Stock Performance

Shares of LON:INF opened at GBX 524.60 ($6.34) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 566.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 564.65. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 459.80 ($5.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 628 ($7.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,497.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Informa Cuts Dividend

Informa Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Featured Stories

