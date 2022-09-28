Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives $22.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.92.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Infosys to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Infosys during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 160.1% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Infosys during the second quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $16.79 on Friday. Infosys has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

