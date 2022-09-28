Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.2% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.9 %

IR stock opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.74.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.032 dividend. This is an increase from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

See Also

