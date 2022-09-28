Innovation Blockchain Payment Price Reaches $0.0016 (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market capitalization of $363,650.33 and $259,826.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Innovation Blockchain Payment

Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 223,839,646 coins. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world.

Buying and Selling Innovation Blockchain Payment

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform.IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innovation Blockchain Payment directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innovation Blockchain Payment should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innovation Blockchain Payment using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

