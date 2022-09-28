Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.29

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.29 and last traded at C$4.31, with a volume of 68259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on INO.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.65 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

The firm has a market cap of C$140.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.31.

In other news, Director Marc Manasterski bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,000.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

