Insider Buying: Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Purchases 8,900 Shares of Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) Director Peter Nixon acquired 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.21 per share, with a total value of C$10,769.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,862.

Peter Nixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Peter Nixon acquired 7,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.25 per share, with a total value of C$8,750.00.

D.UN opened at C$15.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$747.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$15.81 and a one year high of C$30.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on D.UN shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cormark lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.00.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

