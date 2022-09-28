Insider Buying: Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Purchases 8,900 Shares of Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) Director Peter Nixon acquired 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.21 per share, with a total value of C$10,769.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,862.
Peter Nixon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 12th, Peter Nixon acquired 7,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.25 per share, with a total value of C$8,750.00.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Down 0.9 %
D.UN opened at C$15.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$747.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$15.81 and a one year high of C$30.53.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
