Insider Buying: Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Director Acquires 110,000 Shares of Stock

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) Director James Kitchener Gowans acquired 110,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$97,592.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 225,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$199,804.54.

Shares of TSE:MOZ opened at C$0.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of C$365.77 million and a PE ratio of -27.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.90. Marathon Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.83 and a 52 week high of C$3.40.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOZ shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.96.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

