Insider Buying: NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) President Purchases 6,845 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) President James D. Dondero purchased 6,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $162,226.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 24,837 shares in the company, valued at $588,636.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NREF opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 596.11 and a quick ratio of 596.11. The company has a market cap of $247.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.49. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $25.98.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

