Insider Buying: Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Insider Acquires 9,000 Shares of Stock

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) insider Sime Armoyan bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,690.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,538,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,883,462.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Sime Armoyan acquired 36,500 shares of Slate Office REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.30 per share, with a total value of C$157,085.05.

On Thursday, August 18th, Sime Armoyan acquired 31,500 shares of Slate Office REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.51 per share, with a total value of C$142,061.85.

On Friday, August 12th, Sime Armoyan bought 225,000 shares of Slate Office REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.54 per share, with a total value of C$1,021,500.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Sime Armoyan bought 100,000 shares of Slate Office REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.40 per share, with a total value of C$440,000.00.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

SOT.UN stock opened at C$4.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.58, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$347.15 million and a PE ratio of 4.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.78. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$4.30 and a 12 month high of C$5.33.

Slate Office REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOT.UN. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.45 to C$5.35 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

