Insider Buying: Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Director Buys C$27,183.65 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) Director Janet Weiss acquired 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$65.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,183.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$616,097.16.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

TOU stock opened at C$68.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$76.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$69.60. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12-month low of C$38.10 and a 12-month high of C$84.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.17 billion and a PE ratio of 9.38.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.83 by C($0.43). The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 12.9700004 EPS for the current year.

Tourmaline Oil Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOU. TD Securities upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$86.32.

About Tourmaline Oil

(Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.