Insider Buying: Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Rating) Director Sean Patrick Pownall acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,883,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,809,923.44.

Sean Patrick Pownall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Sean Patrick Pownall bought 5,000 shares of Tudor Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.99 per share, with a total value of C$4,950.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Sean Patrick Pownall bought 20,000 shares of Tudor Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00.

CVE:TUD opened at C$0.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.51. The company has a market cap of C$177.26 million and a PE ratio of -12.79. Tudor Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.85 and a one year high of C$2.47.

Tudor Gold ( CVE:TUD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tudor Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and other base metals. The Company's flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of approximately 17,130 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

