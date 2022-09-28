Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.17, for a total transaction of $21,617.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,242,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,448,903.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Morningstar Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $209.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.13. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.48 and a 1-year high of $350.21. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $239.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MORN shares. TheStreet cut Morningstar from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

Morningstar Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 90,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

