Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.17, for a total transaction of $21,617.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,242,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,448,903.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Morningstar Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $209.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.13. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.48 and a 1-year high of $350.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on MORN shares. TheStreet cut Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.
Institutional Trading of Morningstar
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
