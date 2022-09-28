Instadapp Self Reported Market Cap Hits $72.07 Million (INST)

Instadapp (INST) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last week, Instadapp has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Instadapp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00003710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Instadapp has a total market cap of $72.07 million and approximately $58,128.00 worth of Instadapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10567767 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Instadapp

Instadapp’s genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Instadapp’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Instadapp is instadapp.io. Instadapp’s official Twitter account is @instadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Instadapp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Instadapp platform is a full-feature platform for both users and developers to leverage the full potential of DeFi. The Instadapp protocol ('DSL') acts as the middleware that aggregates multiple DeFi protocols into one upgradable smart contract layer. This structure allows Instadapp to access the full potential of Decentralized Finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Instadapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Instadapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Instadapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

