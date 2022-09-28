Insured Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $6.31 Million (INFI)

Insured Finance (INFI) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $6.31 million and $213.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010983 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10504344 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insured Finance’s official website is insured.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant.”

