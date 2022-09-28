Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 19,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Argus cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Get Rating

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

