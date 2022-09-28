International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.06 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.83. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.23.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

