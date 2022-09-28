Internet Computer Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $6.06 or 0.00031048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and approximately $37.95 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00088849 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00066393 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00008007 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000280 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Internet Computer’s total supply is 489,968,698 coins and its circulating supply is 262,236,680 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFINITY Foundation is a not-for-profit scientific research organization based in Zurich, Switzerland, that oversees research centers in Palo Alto, San Francisco, and Zurich, as well as teams in Japan, Germany, the UK, and across the United States. The Foundation’s mission is to build, promote, and maintain the Internet Computer.The Internet Computer extends the functionality of the public Internet so that it can host backend software, transforming it into a global compute platform.Using the Internet Computer, developers can create websites, enterprise IT systems and internet services by installing their code directly on the public Internet and dispense with server computers and commercial cloud services.The Internet Computer is launching a revolutionary public network that provides a limitless environment for smart contracts that run at web speed, serve web, scale, and reduce compute costs. Able to build everything from DeFi, to mass market tokenized social media services that run on-chain, or extend Ethereum dapps.”

