InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Receives $18.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of IIPZF opened at $8.09 on Friday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

