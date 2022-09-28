Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 0.0 %

CVX opened at $141.02 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $277.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

