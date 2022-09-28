Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 897,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 506.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 470,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 392,505 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 226,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 113,209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGX opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

