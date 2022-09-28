Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Up 367.9% in September

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, an increase of 367.9% from the August 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $25.13.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.071 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
