Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Up 367.9% in September

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, an increase of 367.9% from the August 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $25.13.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.071 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 505,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000.

