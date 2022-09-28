Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

NYSE:MRK opened at $85.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $217.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

