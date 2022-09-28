Investors Purchase Large Volume of Marriott International Call Options (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 26,655 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 373% compared to the average daily volume of 5,641 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $138.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.37 and a 200 day moving average of $160.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.