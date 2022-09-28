Investors Purchase Large Volume of Vy Global Growth Call Options (NYSE:VYGG)

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,690 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,773% compared to the average daily volume of 197 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vy Global Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYGG. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 222,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vy Global Growth by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vy Global Growth by 329.5% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vy Global Growth during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vy Global Growth during the first quarter worth $296,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vy Global Growth Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:VYGG opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. Vy Global Growth has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $577.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of -0.11.

Vy Global Growth Company Profile

Vy Global Growth ( NYSE:VYGG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

