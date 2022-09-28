IOI Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $656,851.00 (IOI)

IOI Token (IOI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 28th. IOI Token has a total market cap of $5.89 million and approximately $656,851.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOI Token coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IOI Token has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010944 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068873 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10529075 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About IOI Token

IOI Token was first traded on March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 46,883,720 coins. IOI Token’s official website is traderacemanager.com. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOI Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trade Race Manager (TRM) is an ecosystem for gamers and traders powered by Defi and NFTs to bring users lifetime rewards, that add an element of gaming to make trading a fun experience. With TRM, users can trade cryptocurrencies in a different way, where traders may bet on themselves and compete against each other in many trading contests, known as races with the unique blockchain tokens called nonfungible tokens which represent racing car and much more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOI Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

