IRISnet (IRIS) Hits Market Cap of $25.65 Million

IRISnet (IRIS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 28th. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $25.65 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IRISnet has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,101,016,190 coins and its circulating supply is 1,383,332,940 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org.

IRISnet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. Telegram | Discord | Github | Medium Whitepaper “

