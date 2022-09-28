iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.13. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $80.12 and a 1 year high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.