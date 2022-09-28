iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $62.47

iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.47 and last traded at $62.47, with a volume of 186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.15.

iShares Global Financials ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average of $70.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Financials ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,458,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

