iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $82.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.