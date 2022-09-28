iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,847,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,857,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 505.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 516,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,251,000 after purchasing an additional 431,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.04.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

