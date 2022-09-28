iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,545,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3,545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Price Performance

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF stock opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.58. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.51 and a 1 year high of $100.05.

