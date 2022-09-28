iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

