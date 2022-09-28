iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

HighMark Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,362 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 33.8% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 4,797,972 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $364.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $362.35 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

