ITAM Games (ITAM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $194.64 Million

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. One ITAM Games coin can currently be bought for about $0.0779 or 0.00000401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ITAM Games has a total market cap of $194.64 million and approximately $26,285.00 worth of ITAM Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ITAM Games has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

ITAM Games Profile

ITAM Games was first traded on April 16th, 2020. ITAM Games’ total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins. ITAM Games’ official Twitter account is @itamgames and its Facebook page is accessible here. ITAM Games’ official website is itam.games/en. The official message board for ITAM Games is medium.com/itam. The Reddit community for ITAM Games is https://reddit.com/r/ITAMGames.

ITAM Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By supporting the game developers with blockchain technology, ITAM Games provides an easy way for existing games to be integrated with blockchain. And by developing the technology to collect, search, and transact digital assets, a world where users' efforts are valued is created.The ITAM Token will be used as the native token so participants can receive fair and reasonable benefits from ITAM Games ecosystem.”

