IXT (IXT) Price Tops $0.0050 on Exchanges

IXT (IXT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. IXT has a market capitalization of $180,148.34 and $12.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IXT has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IXT Profile

IXT (CRYPTO:IXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 coins and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 coins. IXT’s official website is www.ixt.global. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech.

Buying and Selling IXT

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

