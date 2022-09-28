J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $191.05

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 191.05 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 194.60 ($2.35), with a volume of 634396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.95 ($2.33).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J Sainsbury has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 258 ($3.12).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 652.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 210.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 224.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at J Sainsbury

About J Sainsbury

In other news, insider Jo Bertram purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £16,720 ($20,203.00).

(Get Rating)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.