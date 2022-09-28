J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective on the grocer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.65% from the company’s current price.

SBRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 258 ($3.12).

SBRY stock opened at GBX 189.10 ($2.28) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 189.10 ($2.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 307.80 ($3.72). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 210.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 224.71.

In related news, insider Jo Bertram acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £16,720 ($20,203.00).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

