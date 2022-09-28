Jacobs & Co. CA Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.5% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.9% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 19,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus reduced their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.
AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
