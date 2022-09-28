James Halstead (LON:JHD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $195.00

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 195 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 198.10 ($2.39), with a volume of 44421 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212 ($2.56).

James Halstead Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 207.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 221.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of £864.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,201.14.

James Halstead Company Profile

(Get Rating)

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. James Halstead plc was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for James Halstead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Halstead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.