Jarvis+ (JAR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $41,690.00

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $814,300.00 and approximately $41,690.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004127 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000387 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010867 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069184 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10576554 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Jarvis+ Coin Profile
Jarvis+ launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com/pc/index.en.html. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.
Jarvis+ Coin Trading
