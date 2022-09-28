Jason W. Reese Acquires 7,374 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese acquired 7,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $15,116.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,829,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,901,184.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Great Elm Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEG stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.63.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 49.0% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.