Jason W. Reese Acquires 7,374 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese acquired 7,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $15,116.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,829,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,901,184.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Great Elm Group Stock Performance
Shares of GEG stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.63.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Great Elm Group
Great Elm Group Company Profile
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
See Also
